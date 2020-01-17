Analysts Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings per share of $3.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83. Amgen posted earnings of $3.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $14.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.58 to $14.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.22.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.86. 1,268,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

