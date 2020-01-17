Analysts Anticipate Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.87. Becton Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $279.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

