Analysts Anticipate GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Jan 17th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GWG’s earnings. GWG reported earnings per share of ($2.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GWG will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GWG.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWGH. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GWG by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GWG by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GWG by 20,940.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GWG by 206.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,054 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 35.86, a current ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. GWG has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

