Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post $2.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $3.70 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 million to $31.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVEO. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.62. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at $191,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

