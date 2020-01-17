Analysts Expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.