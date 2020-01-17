Analysts Expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 166,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

