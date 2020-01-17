Analysts Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to announce $265.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.25 million to $266.43 million. Crawford & Company posted sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%.

CRD.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

CRD.B traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

