Analysts Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 120 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.52. 30,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.16. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $169.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.