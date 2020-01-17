Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. 17,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,850. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $100,245.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $379,958.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.