Analysts Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura raised their target price on American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.03. 1,180,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $130.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

