Analysts Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura raised their target price on American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.03. 1,180,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $130.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit