Analysts Set Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target at $99.80

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of research firms have commented on AXSM. ValuEngine cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $90.34. 468,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,681. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 3.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Analyst Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

