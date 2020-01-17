Analysts Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Price Target at $91.79

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 86,121 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.24. 2,538,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.