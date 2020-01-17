Analysts Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) PT at $11.67

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.