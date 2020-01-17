Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 17th (AMED, AMZN, AWCMY, BA, BDRBF, BEI, BGNE, BKNG, CPLG, GOOG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 17th:

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of. Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $370.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. Pivotal Research currently has a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the stock.

NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $17.50 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). Deutsche Bank AG issued a hold rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). Deutsche Bank AG issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). They issued a hold rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

