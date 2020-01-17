Analyzing East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares East West Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 31.98% 14.90% 1.64% Heartland Financial USA 23.03% 9.92% 1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.86 billion 3.76 $703.70 million $4.66 10.32 Heartland Financial USA $574.98 million 3.17 $117.00 million $3.52 14.09

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. East West Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for East West Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 1 2 4 0 2.43 Heartland Financial USA 0 0 1 0 3.00

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Heartland Financial USA on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and Internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 24, 2019, it operated approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through a network of 119 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

