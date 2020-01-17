Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,376. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

