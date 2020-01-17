Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $305.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

