Apache (NYSE:APA) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,722. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.95. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apache will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,034,000 after buying an additional 720,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 90.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,627 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 14,558.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.