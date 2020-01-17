Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Raised to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APHA. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price objective on Aphria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.09.

Aphria stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,902. Aphria has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aphria will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aphria by 87.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria during the third quarter worth about $254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

