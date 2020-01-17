Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of APEN opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

