Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.00, approximately 1,845,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,161,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The company had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,260.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,400 shares of company stock worth $3,264,615 in the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,062,000 after buying an additional 246,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 275.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Appian by 2,806.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 564,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Appian by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth $9,874,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

