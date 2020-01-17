Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Nomura from $225.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $315.24 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,382.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

