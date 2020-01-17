Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGTC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of AGTC opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 2.71.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

