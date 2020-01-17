Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $42.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.81. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

