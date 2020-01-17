AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Sells $2,216,540.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 22,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

