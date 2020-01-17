Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Adam Koppel Buys 3,333,333 Shares

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Adam Koppel bought 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Aptinyx Inc has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

