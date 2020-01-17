Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.65.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

APTV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.32. 456,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after buying an additional 240,213 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 41,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.