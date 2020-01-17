Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)’s share price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $31.00, approximately 2,918 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

