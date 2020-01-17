Aragon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,314.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. Aragon has a market cap of $17.37 million and $51,314.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00006268 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Bittrex, Bitfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.03018731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00198931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00129932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, AirSwap, Bittrex, Liqui, Bitfinex, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

