Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $5.91. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 1,561 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.54.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

