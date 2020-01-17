Arden Trust Co Boosts Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1,380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after acquiring an additional 817,506 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after buying an additional 398,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $231.33. 771,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,158. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $158.56 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

