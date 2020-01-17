Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in 3M by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $181.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,776. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

