Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.18. 66,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,059. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $82.26 and a twelve month high of $139.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

