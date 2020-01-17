Arden Trust Co Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Honeywell International by 75.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $182.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

