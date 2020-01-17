Arden Trust Co Has $4.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.37. 66,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,878. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $138.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.