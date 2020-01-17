Arden Trust Co Sells 337 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 24.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,892,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,904,000 after acquiring an additional 373,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $306.22. 1,442,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,123. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.61 and a 200-day moving average of $295.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $248.72 and a one year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $36,014,100 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

