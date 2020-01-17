Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,585 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after purchasing an additional 446,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 390,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,343,000 after purchasing an additional 207,051 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.79.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $182.46 and a one year high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

