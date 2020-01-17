Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,761.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

