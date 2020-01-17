Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 336,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,143. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

