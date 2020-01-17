Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.09.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.77. 6,513,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

