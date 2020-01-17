Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,321 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.45.

COST stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

