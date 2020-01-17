Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$24.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.18. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$15.83 and a twelve month high of C$24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.16.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$241.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

