ArtByte Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00686584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008381 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

