Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 475,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 735,109 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,654,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after purchasing an additional 370,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 311,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE TER traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. 50,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.