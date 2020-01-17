Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468,702 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $49,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $76.47. 4,722,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,229. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

