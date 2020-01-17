Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $36.65 Million Stock Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 181.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.59% of Tallgrass Energy worth $36,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 123.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 459,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 254,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 56,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy LP has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

