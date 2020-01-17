Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $65.50 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 738,408 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $65,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after buying an additional 10,672,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after buying an additional 4,173,660 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after buying an additional 2,458,645 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after buying an additional 2,416,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after buying an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.41. 15,328,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,600,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura raised their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

