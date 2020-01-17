Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $85,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 144,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 92,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

