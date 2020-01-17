Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 297,225 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 297,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $917,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. 27,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,577. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

In other PACCAR news, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $3,009,277.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,462.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

