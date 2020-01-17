Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29,257.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $129,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.32. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

